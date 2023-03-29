Light RainNow
PHOTOS: Old Thrift Store Catches Fire On Giles

Wednesday March 29th, 2023, 2:19pm

Windsor firefighters are battling a blaze at the corner of Giles Boulevard and McDougall Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the former Mission Thrift Store in the 300 block of Giles around 12:30pm and found smoke and fire coming from the former donation drop off building.

Smoke was heavy at times, prompting Windsor Fire to ask nearby residents to close windows and turn off furnaces.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze, nor a damage estimate.

