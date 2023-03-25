MistNow
PHOTOS: Easter Bunny Springs To Tecumseh Mall

Saturday March 25th, 2023, 9:24am

The Easter Bunny has set up shop inside Tecumseh Mall, ready to greet their fans gearing up for the holiday coming up.

Spot the Easter Bunny in the middle of Tecumseh Mall, right across from the Laura Secord shop. Reservations and more information on photo packages can be found on their website here; making a reservation is highly recommended for photos as they will take precedence – walk-up guests are welcome where time permits.

 

