PHOTOS: Campuses Bustling With Excitement For St. Clair College Open House

St. Clair College is filled with students, parents, and interested pupils for their Spring Open House event Saturday.

The event gives interested students an opportunity to get to know more about various programs across all of the St. Clair College campuses. Not only do attendees get to see the campus, labs and classrooms, but they have opportunity to speak with faculty and students of all programs offered on campus to make their next steps.

Learn more on the college’s website here; the open house goes today until 1pm.

