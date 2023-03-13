Ouellette Avenue Lane Closure Tuesday

The northbound lane of Ouellette between Park Street and University Avenue will be closed on Tuesday, March 14th, from 7:00am to 5:00pm to allow Victoria Steel to set up a crane in front of the Canada Building and to erect the structural steel for a new canopy.

All Northbound traffic will be directed to take a Left turn at Park Street and follow the detour to go right at Pelissier Street and again right at University back to Ouellette Avenue.

The East sidewalk will also be closed, and all foot traffic will be directed to use the West sidewalk for the day.