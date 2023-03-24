NEWS >
OPP Seeking Public Assistance To Locate Missing Person

Thursday March 23rd, 2023, 8:42pm

Leamington OPP is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing person.

Corrine was last seen at the end of February 2023 in Leamington. She has not had any contact with family since February, which is unusual behaviour, and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as 30 years old, 5 ft 4 in (165 cm) tall and 130 lbs (59 kg). Police say she frequently changes hair colour and has blue/green eyes.

If you have seen Corrine, you are asked to contact the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately. The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

