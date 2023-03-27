New Development Panned In Forest Glade

A new 172-unit multiple dwelling is proposed for a vacant portion of land in Forest Glade.

The proposed development is located on the northwest corner of Forest Glade Drive and Meadowbrook Lane. It would see a nine-storey building constructed along a 215-space rear surface parking area to be interconnected with that existing on the adjacent property to the west.

The plan goes before the Development and Heritage Standing Committee Meeting on April 5th for rezoning approvals, and if approved, will then go to City Council.