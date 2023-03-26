New Development Planned For Huron Church

A new multi-unit and commercial development could be coming to a long-vacant parcel of Huron Church. The property is owned by University Residential Land Corp., a Westdell Development Corp division.

The proposed development between Assumption High School and the University Mall, three multiple dwelling buildings and one combined with varying height build and two additional stand-alone commercial use buildings are proposed on the lands fronting Huron Church Road.

The site will see 640 dwelling units, eight commercial retail units, 779 parking spaces, nine loading spaces, and 55 bicycle parking spaces.

Driveway access to the site will be provided through two points on Huron Church Road, as well as a right-of-way through the abutting University Mall property along its eastern edge, and will provide access to Tecumseh Road West.

The plan goes before the Development and Heritage Standing Committee Meeting on April 5th for rezoning approvals, and if approved, will then go to City Council.