Leamington’s Spay/Neuter Voucher Program For Cats Opens Monday

Leamington’s Cat Spay and Neuter Voucher Program begins on Monday, March 13th, 2023. This program is available to eligible residents of the Municipality of Leamington.

In an effort to reduce the number of stray cats in Leamington, vouchers will be issued to spay and neuter cats. The Municipality will provide 80 vouchers to qualifying residents. Vouchers will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families. Documentation confirming household income will be required. A maximum of three vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned. For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of three vouchers per household will be issued to Leamington residents, with no income restrictions.

Applications for the 2023 Spay and Neuter Voucher Program will be available online at leamington.ca/cats. Only those that meet the established criteria will be contacted and issued a voucher(s).