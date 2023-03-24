Leamington Seeking Food Truck Operators For The Waterfront District Pedestrian Pier

Leamington is seeking operators of food vehicles to provide services at its waterfront on the Pedestrian Pier from May 19th, 2023 to September 30th, 2023, but excluding August 25, 2023 to August 27, 2023.

The Pedestrian Pier includes a public area with lounge chairs and picnic tables on a raised cedar deck adjacent to the provincial ferry terminal to Pelee Island and steps away from Seacliff Park and Beach, the Sunset Amphitheatre, Leamington Marina and the promenade.

All proposals must be submitted using the Municipality’s electronic tendering system before 12:00pm on Friday, April 21st, 2023. For more information and to submit a proposal, visit leamington.ca/bidsandtenders.