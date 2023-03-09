Leamington Grade 8 Students Ride Transit For Free During March Break

Leamington is encouraging Grade 8 students in the Municipality to use its new LT-Go on-demand transit service by providing them with a free transit pass for March Break from Friday, March 10, 2023, through to and including Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Municipality’s goal is to increase the familiarity of Leamington youth with the Municipality’s transit system as they begin to travel independently.

“Learning how to use the app to plan and pay for a trip, and becoming comfortable on transit are all life skills that our young people will use as they get jobs, go off to school, and travel to other communities,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Our goal is to create lifelong transit riders.”

The LT-Go on-demand transit service differs from conventional transit in that there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched on a request basis. Customers choose their pick-up time and location by booking through the app, online or by calling.

The LT-Go service includes 118 transit stops throughout the urban area of Leamington and offers extended service hours from Monday through Friday from 6:00am to 9:30pm and Saturdays from 7:00am to 9:30pm.

For more information, visit leamington.ca/LTGO.