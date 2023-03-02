Lasalle Council Approves 2023 Municipal Budget

LaSalle Council has approved the 2023 budget with an overall tax rate increase of 3.88%.

“We are pleased that administration has found the savings that we asked for,” said Mayor Crystal Meloche. “We understand that this is going to be a tough year for many people, and we are continuing to make responsible decisions.”

The reductions identified are based on reducing the proposed Municipal Tax Rate. Administration presented the draft budget to Council on February 8th, 2023 with a combined tax rate of 4.33%, and Council asked administration to find savings.

With the request for the decrease, Council Members agreed that the reductions should not affect the current level of service that residents have come to appreciate. To achieve this reduction, the original proposed budget was reduced by $306,000.

“The 2023 budget reflects a balance between continuing with the strategic investments that are required to carry out the vision and long-term goals of our rapidly growing municipality and applying the appropriate fiscal restraint in response to the rapid rate at which inflation continues to rise,” said Dale Langlois, Director of Finance Department/Treasurer.