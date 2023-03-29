NEWS >
Kingsville OPP Searching For Missing Person

Wednesday March 29th, 2023, 9:46am

Kingsville OPP is searing for a missing person from the town.

Police say that 69 years old Phyliss was last seen at 1:30pm on March 28th, 2023, near Seacliff Drive and Erie Street South in the Municipality of Leamington.

She is described as 5′ 2″ tall, with a heavy build and was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and a large pink handbag.

Officers would like to speak with Phyliss to verify her well-being.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

 

