Kingsville Defers Yard Waste Pickup To Continue Focusing On Chipping Large Piles

The Town of Kingsville is delaying the previously scheduled yard waste pickup until Town staff have removed most of the large wood piles. The Town initially scheduled the Yard Waste pickup for March 2nd.

“We need more time to clear large areas before our contractor can come in and take care of the smaller bundles. We were concerned our contractor would need to bypass too many areas if they came out so early, and it just wouldn’t be cost-efficient for the taxpayers,” said Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Andrew Plancke.

Once the majority of the clean-up is complete, the Town will look at rescheduling the Yard Waste pickup.

If Town staff come across yard waste bags put out in anticipation of the March 2nd collection, they will remove them. However, they do ask residents to hold onto yard waste until they announce the next pick-up date.

Any residents who still need to bring larger branches to the curb or municipal right-of-way should do so before Monday, March 6th, 2023.