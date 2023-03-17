Kingsville Conducting Facilities Review

Kingsville is launching a facilities review of all town-owned buildings. The review will include analysis of each facility’s general physical condition, anticipated future costs of maintenance and repairs, as well as evaluate current and future uses.

“Creating a long-term vision for our community is a focus for this Council,” said Mayor Dennis Rogers. “Before we can look forward to purchasing surplus school properties and consider investing in their future uses, we must understand our financial obligation to maintain our current buildings. Everything is on the table with this review. We may have to downsize some underutilized properties in order to be in a position to upsize investment in other facilities.”

The Town has hired Terry Fink to lead this review as the Coordinator of Special Projects. This is a temporary position. Terry has held numerous positions, including Manager of Atlas Tube Centre and Marina for the Town of Lakeshore and Director of Culture and Recreation for the Town of LaSalle. He has been a consultant with the Province of Ontario Ministry of Culture and Recreation, where he developed feasibility studies for culture, recreation and sports facilities and partnered with municipalities to conduct operational reviews of facilities.

Public engagement will commence shortly, with input sought from user groups, council, administration and the community at large.