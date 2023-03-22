Imagine Van Gogh Is Coming To Windsor This Summer

Imagine Van Gogh, an immersive art exhibit, will be coming to Windsor and Essex County this summer.

Created by Artistic Directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the pioneers of immersive exhibitions around the world, Imagine Van Gogh was first presented by Encore Productions in Paris.

This exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way, using the concept of Image Totale conceived by Albert Plécy in 1977 at Cathédrale d’Images in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Imagine Van Gogh will run July 7th, 2023 to September 8th, 2023, at Central Park Athletics.

Tickets are on sale at www.imagine-vangogh.com and start at $33.00 plus taxes and service fees.