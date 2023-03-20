Health Unit Suspends Elementary School Students For Incomplete Immunization Records

The local Health Unit suspended 1,908 elementary school students for incomplete immunization information.

The following steps will occur once a parent or guardian provides the WECHU with an updated immunization record:

• The record will be updated,

• The parent or guardian and the school principal will be informed,

• The suspension will be lifted, and

• The student can return to school.

Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations today and throughout the week. Visit wechu.org/getimmunized for information on clinic times.