Health Unit Suspends Elementary School Students For Incomplete Immunization Records

Monday March 20th, 2023, 11:56am

Health
The local Health Unit suspended 1,908 elementary school students for incomplete immunization information.

The following steps will occur once a parent or guardian provides the WECHU with an updated immunization record:

• The record will be updated,
• The parent or guardian and the school principal will be informed,
• The suspension will be lifted, and
• The student can return to school.

Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations today and throughout the week. Visit wechu.org/getimmunized for information on clinic times.

