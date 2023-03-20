Health Unit Suspends Elementary School Students For Incomplete Immunization Records
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday March 20th, 2023, 11:56am
The local Health Unit suspended 1,908 elementary school students for incomplete immunization information.
The following steps will occur once a parent or guardian provides the WECHU with an updated immunization record:
• The record will be updated,
• The parent or guardian and the school principal will be informed,
• The suspension will be lifted, and
• The student can return to school.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Immunization clinics are available at both health unit locations today and throughout the week. Visit wechu.org/getimmunized for information on clinic times.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook