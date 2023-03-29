FULL LIST: Twisted Apron, OG Pizza, Magnolia Ranch, Oxley Estate Winery, Others Win 2023 ‘Best Of Windsor Essex’ Awards
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday March 29th, 2023, 1:31pm
Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Windsor Essex awards.
Voting ran from February 6th through the 26th with the goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.
The popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 8,000 votes, and handed out 48 awards.
“Now in its 8th edition, the Best of Windsor Essex Awards celebrate the best things to see and do in Windsor Essex and allow the voters to have a voice to what we showcase as some of the Best of our region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Even though we saw over 8k votes come through the campaign, some of the awards come down to a couple dozen of votes between 1st and 2nd place, truly demonstrating the interest in residents to celebrate their favourite places to eat, drink, shop, play and stay in Windsor Essex.”
Here are the winners:
Arts & Entertainment
Best Art Gallery or Art Space or Artist
Art Windsor-Essex
Best Outdoor Art
Windsor Sculpture Park
Best Live Performance Venue
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
Best Tour Experience
WindsorEats
Attractions & Events
Best Attraction – Family Friendly
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens
Best Attraction – Gaming
Caesars Windsor
Best Attraction – Historical
Willistead Manor
Best Festival
Harrow Fall Fair
Best Holiday Event
Bright Lights Windsor
Best Street Event
Open Streets Kingsville
Drink
The Art of a Cocktail
Wolfhead Distillery
Best Bar or Pub
Rock Bottom Bar & Grill
Best Brewery Experience
Walkerville Brewery
Best Coffee Roaster or Coffee Shop
Anchor Coffee House
Best Winery Experience
Pelee Island Winery
Food
Best Asian
Thai Palace Restaurant
Best Bakery & Baked Goods
Iron Kettle Bread Boutique
Best Breakfast
The Twisted Apron
Best Burger Joint
Mamo Burger Bar
Best Date Night Spot
Spago
Best Farmers Market or Shop
Willow Tree Market
Best Ice Cream Parlour
Dairy Freez
Best Lake-to-plate Dining
Jack’s Gastropub
Best Pasta House
Spago
Best Patio
Oxley Estate Winery
Best Pizza Pie
Original Guys Pizza Pies (OG Pizza)
Best Plant Based Eatery
Taloola Café
Best World Eat
El Diablo
Outdoor Adventure
Best Anglers Attraction
Colchester Harbour
Best Beach
Point Pelee National Park
Best Birding Hub
Point Pelee National Park
Best Golf Course
Kingsville Golf & Country Club
Best On The Water Activity
Urban Surf Co.
Best Park or Garden
King’s Navy Yard Park
Best Trail
Ojibway Nature Centre
Shopping
Best Artisan or Maker
Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry
Best Boutique Shop
Cindy’s Home & Garden
Best Locally Made Store
What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory
Best Mall
Devonshire Mall
Best Shopping District
Kingsville
Best Spa or Wellness Resort
Estate of Health
Stay
Best Bed & Breakfast
Magnolia Ranch
Best Hotel
Caesars Windsor
Best Unique Stay
The Grove Hotel
Photo Op
Best City Photo Op
Willistead Manor
Best County Photo Op
Point Pelee National Park Tip
Best Pelee Island Photo Op
Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
You can watch the entire award ceremony below:
