FULL LIST: Twisted Apron, OG Pizza, Magnolia Ranch, Oxley Estate Winery, Others Win 2023 ‘Best Of Windsor Essex’ Awards

Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Windsor Essex awards.

Voting ran from February 6th through the 26th with the goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.

The popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 8,000 votes, and handed out 48 awards.

“Now in its 8th edition, the Best of Windsor Essex Awards celebrate the best things to see and do in Windsor Essex and allow the voters to have a voice to what we showcase as some of the Best of our region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Even though we saw over 8k votes come through the campaign, some of the awards come down to a couple dozen of votes between 1st and 2nd place, truly demonstrating the interest in residents to celebrate their favourite places to eat, drink, shop, play and stay in Windsor Essex.”

Here are the winners:

Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery or Art Space or Artist

Art Windsor-Essex

Best Outdoor Art

Windsor Sculpture Park

Best Live Performance Venue

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Best Tour Experience

WindsorEats

Attractions & Events

Best Attraction – Family Friendly

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Best Attraction – Gaming

Caesars Windsor

Best Attraction – Historical

Willistead Manor

Best Festival

Harrow Fall Fair

Best Holiday Event

Bright Lights Windsor

Best Street Event

Open Streets Kingsville

Drink

The Art of a Cocktail

Wolfhead Distillery

Best Bar or Pub

Rock Bottom Bar & Grill

Best Brewery Experience

Walkerville Brewery

Best Coffee Roaster or Coffee Shop

Anchor Coffee House

Best Winery Experience

Pelee Island Winery

Food

Best Asian

Thai Palace Restaurant

Best Bakery & Baked Goods

Iron Kettle Bread Boutique

Best Breakfast

The Twisted Apron

Best Burger Joint

Mamo Burger Bar

Best Date Night Spot

Spago

Best Farmers Market or Shop

Willow Tree Market

Best Ice Cream Parlour

Dairy Freez

Best Lake-to-plate Dining

Jack’s Gastropub

Best Pasta House

Spago

Best Patio

Oxley Estate Winery

Best Pizza Pie

Original Guys Pizza Pies (OG Pizza)

Best Plant Based Eatery

Taloola Café

Best World Eat

El Diablo

Outdoor Adventure

Best Anglers Attraction

Colchester Harbour

Best Beach

Point Pelee National Park

Best Birding Hub

Point Pelee National Park

Best Golf Course

Kingsville Golf & Country Club

Best On The Water Activity

Urban Surf Co.

Best Park or Garden

King’s Navy Yard Park

Best Trail

Ojibway Nature Centre

Shopping

Best Artisan or Maker

Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry

Best Boutique Shop

Cindy’s Home & Garden

Best Locally Made Store

What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory

Best Mall

Devonshire Mall

Best Shopping District

Kingsville

Best Spa or Wellness Resort

Estate of Health

Stay

Best Bed & Breakfast

Magnolia Ranch

Best Hotel

Caesars Windsor

Best Unique Stay

The Grove Hotel

Photo Op

Best City Photo Op

Willistead Manor

Best County Photo Op

Point Pelee National Park Tip

Best Pelee Island Photo Op

Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

