FULL LIST: Twisted Apron, OG Pizza, Magnolia Ranch, Oxley Estate Winery, Others Win 2023 ‘Best Of Windsor Essex’ Awards

Wednesday March 29th, 2023, 1:31pm

Business
0
0
0

Tourism Windsor Essex has announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Windsor Essex awards.

Voting ran from February 6th through the 26th with the goal of putting together the most comprehensive list of the “best things to see and do” in the region.

The popular social media campaign drew a tremendous response where Windsor Essex businesses received over 8,000 votes, and handed out 48 awards.

“Now in its 8th edition, the Best of Windsor Essex Awards celebrate the best things to see and do in Windsor Essex and allow the voters to have a voice to what we showcase as some of the Best of our region” said Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex. “Even though we saw over 8k votes come through the campaign, some of the awards come down to a couple dozen of votes between 1st and 2nd place, truly demonstrating the interest in residents to celebrate their favourite places to eat, drink, shop, play and stay in Windsor Essex.”

Here are the winners:

Arts & Entertainment

Best Art Gallery or Art Space or Artist
Art Windsor-Essex

Best Outdoor Art
Windsor Sculpture Park

Best Live Performance Venue
The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Best Tour Experience
WindsorEats

 

Attractions & Events

Best Attraction – Family Friendly
Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens

Best Attraction – Gaming
Caesars Windsor

Best Attraction – Historical
Willistead Manor

Best Festival
Harrow Fall Fair

Best Holiday Event
Bright Lights Windsor

Best Street Event
Open Streets Kingsville

 

Drink

The Art of a Cocktail
Wolfhead Distillery

Best Bar or Pub
Rock Bottom Bar & Grill

Best Brewery Experience
Walkerville Brewery

Best Coffee Roaster or Coffee Shop
Anchor Coffee House

Best Winery Experience
Pelee Island Winery

 

Food

Best Asian
Thai Palace Restaurant

Best Bakery & Baked Goods
Iron Kettle Bread Boutique

Best Breakfast
The Twisted Apron

Best Burger Joint
Mamo Burger Bar

Best Date Night Spot
Spago

Best Farmers Market or Shop
Willow Tree Market

Best Ice Cream Parlour
Dairy Freez

Best Lake-to-plate Dining
Jack’s Gastropub

Best Pasta House
Spago

Best Patio
Oxley Estate Winery

Best Pizza Pie
Original Guys Pizza Pies (OG Pizza)

Best Plant Based Eatery
Taloola Café

Best World Eat
El Diablo

 

Outdoor Adventure

Best Anglers Attraction
Colchester Harbour

Best Beach
Point Pelee National Park

Best Birding Hub
Point Pelee National Park

Best Golf Course
Kingsville Golf & Country Club

Best On The Water Activity
Urban Surf Co.

Best Park or Garden
King’s Navy Yard Park

Best Trail
Ojibway Nature Centre

 

Shopping

Best Artisan or Maker
Michael Difazio Reclaim Artistry

Best Boutique Shop
Cindy’s Home & Garden

Best Locally Made Store
What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory

Best Mall
Devonshire Mall

Best Shopping District
Kingsville

Best Spa or Wellness Resort
Estate of Health

 

Stay

Best Bed & Breakfast
Magnolia Ranch

Best Hotel
Caesars Windsor

Best Unique Stay
The Grove Hotel

 

Photo Op

Best City Photo Op
Willistead Manor

Best County Photo Op
Point Pelee National Park Tip

Best Pelee Island Photo Op
Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

You can watch the entire award ceremony below:

