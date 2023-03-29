French Immersion To Launch At Sacred Heart In September

A new French Immersion program will launch this fall at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School for students in Junior Kindergarten to Grade 1 in LaSalle.

The approval of the new program comes after the Board conducted a feasibility study and held a public consultation meeting to determine the level of interest in a French Immersion program at Sacred Heart. So far, 23 students have committed to enrolling in the program, but there’s room for more.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“Given the rich French historical tradition in the area, and the fact that so many parents are interested in French Immersion for their children, we’re confident that this program is going to fill up quickly,” said Joumana Tawil, the Superintendent who helped lead the public consultation process.

New grades will be added as students progress through the program. Upon graduation from Grade 8, they can continue with French Immersion in secondary if they attend St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School.

With the addition of French Immersion, Sacred Heart becomes a dual-track school, meaning that families can register their JK to Grade 1 children in both English and French programming.

The Board now has French Immersion programs at nine elementary and five high schools.