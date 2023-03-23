Ford Windsor Team Raises $500,907 For United Way

Ford Windsor Operations, Unifor Local 200 and Local 240, Leadec Industrial Services and Penske Logistics announced a donation of $500,907 for the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County.

“We know that United Way will once again do many great things within our community with our donation,” said Brad Randall, Ford Windsor Quality Manager and Ford-United Way Campaign Lead. “I want to thank everyone involved with this year’s campaign. We had a number of new canvassers that came on board. We also had new co-captains this year – and they all stepped in, stepped up and did a fantastic job.”

Monies were raised through employee donations, 50/50 draws, a new Ford merchandise store within Essex Engine Plant, special events and corporate giving.

“I want to extend our gratitude to everyone on the Ford-United Way committee for this extraordinary example of what true teamwork and commitment looks like. You’re doing everything right,” says Lorraine Goddard, CEO of United Way. “You are changing the lives of children and families right here in our community.”

The donation will help support the community-backed Cradle to Career strategy, which aims at eliminating childhood poverty in the region by helping individuals from birth until finding a career.

All-time, the Ford Windsor Site has contributed more than $53 million to the United Way.