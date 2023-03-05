Essex County Library To ReOpen Ruthven And Cottam Branches

The Essex County Library will see a return to regular service at its Ruthven and Cottam after an extended closure that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruthven is set to reopen its doors to the public at 9:00am on Monday, March 6th, with Cottam reopening on Monday, March 20th at 1:00pm.

“Reopening the Ruthven and Cottam branches is part of a larger plan to return the Essex County Library to its pre-pandemic levels of service. We know that there is a demand out there, and so it’s time to bring library service back to our smaller communities around the County,” said CEO/Chief Librarian Adam Craig.

The library recently opened a new branch in Stoney Point and is in the finishing stages of renovating a new location for the Comber branch.

“I am happy to see these community branches reopen and want to thank the Town of Kingsville and its residents for being patient during these extended closures,” said Deputy Warden and Library Board Chair Joe Bachetti.