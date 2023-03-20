ERCA To Conduct Low Complexity Prescribed Burn At Hillman Marsh Conservation Area

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning to carry out a Low Complexity Prescribed Burn at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area, on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023.

The burn will be conducted on approximately 5 hectares (12 acres) of tallgrass prairie grassland at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area, and will be carried out by hand ignition by professional staff who are trained and certified in fire behaviour and control.

Throughout history, fire has been nature’s method of revitalizing and maintaining tallgrass prairie ecosystems, keeping them open and free of shrubbery, allowing rare plants and animals to flourish. Periodic prescribed burns provide the same benefits but in a very controlled fashion.

Ignition will begin sometime after 12:00pm with the entire process taking approximately three hours.