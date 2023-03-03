Early Bird LaSalle Boat Ramp Passes Now Available

LaSalle residents can take advantage of the early bird rate for Annual LaSalle Boat Ramp Passes until Friday, March 31st.

Early bird passes are $130.00 or $90.00 for seniors aged 55+. The regular annual pass rate will be in effect for everyone starting on April 1st, 2023. Boat ramp passes can be purchased through the Vollmer Centre front desk, or online using debit or credit.

The LaSalle Boat Ramp, located along the Detroit River at Front Road and Laurier Drive, opens for the season on Friday, April 7th, 2023. Once the ramp is open, boaters must have a seasonal pass or purchase a daily pass to use the boat ramp.