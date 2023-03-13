Light SnowNow
Drug Bust In Kingsville

Monday March 13th, 2023, 6:47pm

County News
OPP has made a drug bust in Kingsville.

On Friday, March 10th, 2023, police executed a search warrant at a Pearl Street West in Kingsville.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Cocaine with an approximate value of $49,000, Canadian currency and seized property, including a firearm and ammunition. Two people were taken into custody without incident.

A 28-year-old and a 51-year-old both from Kingsville, are facing several changes. The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on May 2nd, 2023.

