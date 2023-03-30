Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Returns Saturday

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market opens for the season this Saturday.

Taking place for its eighth season on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park, the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market will be home to over 70 full and part-time produce, food and artisanal vendors.

“We’ve always said this is the sign of spring and summer season,” said Market Manager Steve Green of the rain-or-shine event. “The Market has been one of the most exciting destination spots downtown, a place for independent vendors and entrepreneurs to have a space to share literally the fruits of their labour.”

The weekly market will feature locally grown, farm-fresh products and a myriad of other goods you can’t get anywhere else.

“The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is an integral part of the urban/farm linkage,” said Debi Croucher, Executive Director of the DWBIA. “Consumers are far and wide more informed about healthier food choices, and for many, the Market is where they choose to get it. It’s one of the reasons the Market has been integral to the quality of life downtown. It is also an important facet to the revitalization of the core.”

The Market will be open between 9:00am and 2:00pm every Saturday until October 28th.