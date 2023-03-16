Convoy Technologies To Open New Factory In Windsor-Essex

Convoy Technologies, Inc. announced its intent on Thursday to establish a new manufacturing facility in Windsor-Essex.

Convoy Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative industrial-grade safety products, including cameras, monitors, sensors, recording systems, and accessories, serving the Heavy Duty On- and Off-Road Industries.

The goal is to employ up to 50 employees and to start operations as early as fall of this year. The company will maintain its current distribution center in Fort Wayne, IN.