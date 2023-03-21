Construction Begins On Shade Structure At Mic Mac Park

Construction of a large shade structure at Mic Mac Park will begin on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.

The shade structure is 30 feet by 25 feet in size, constructed of steel and is blue in colour. The new structure will be adjacent to the existing structure located near the Kimmy Lucier Memorial Playground.

In addition, the new shade structure will also include picnic tables and two connecting concrete walkways.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.