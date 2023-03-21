NEWS >
SunnyNow
10 °C
50 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
11 °C
52 °F		ShowersThu
15 °C
59 °F		CloudyFri
8 °C
46 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Construction Begins On Shade Structure At Mic Mac Park

Tuesday March 21st, 2023, 6:08pm

City News
0
0
0

Construction of a large shade structure at Mic Mac Park will begin on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023.

The shade structure is 30 feet by 25 feet in size, constructed of steel and is blue in colour. The new structure will be adjacent to the existing structure located near the Kimmy Lucier Memorial Playground.

In addition, the new shade structure will also include picnic tables and two connecting concrete walkways.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message