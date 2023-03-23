Cogeco Bringing Fibre To Cottam

Cogeco is expanding its fibre-powered high-speed Internet and EPICO IPTV service to over 940 homes and businesses in Cottam.

“We are very excited about Cogeco’s expansion into Cottam. Fibre is the future and we want it available to every resident of every community in the Town of Kingsville,” said Dennis Rogers, Mayor, Town of Kingsville.

Construction will soon be underway, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“We believe that all Ontarians should have access to high-speed Internet regardless of where they live. We saw the petition by residents in Cottam asking for fibre Internet, and we are pleased to answer it, delivering our services promptly. High-speed Internet is essential and we are proud to be an integral part of the Cottam

community, connecting you for work, school, social, and entertainment needs,” said Matt Wickham, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience and B2B at Cogeco.