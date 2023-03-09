City Forestry Team Set To Tackle Large Branches



The second phase of cleanup from the February ice storm is now set to begin.

The City of Windsor Forestry crews will begin making their way around the City helping homeowners remove large tree branches that require a wood chipper. Some chipping is underway, but the full rollout is targeted for March 14th, 2023.

The large limb service is by appointment only, and you are asked to call c11 before 4:00pm on Friday, March 10th, if you still need to do so. Alternatively, enter requests online and using the mobile app until Saturday, March 11th, 2023.

Only large branches that are 3 inches/7.6 centimetres or more will be collected and chipped by Forestry. Branches should be properly organized and lined up to facilitate easy pickup by the crew (not scattered around a front lawn) and left as close as possible to the city right of way without impeding pedestrians.

Phase-one cleanup was very successful. City crews and the City’s contractor Green For Life (GFL) completed a full sweep of the City and collected over 55 tonnes of yard waste and debris.