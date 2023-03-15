Canadian Army Training On Windsor And Essex County Area Roads Thursday

On Thursday, Canadian Army Reserve personnel from The Windsor Regiment will conduct driver training in the Southwest of Essex County between the Harrow and Kingsville areas. Activities will include practice patrols on planned routes.

Members of the public may see military vehicles on the following major highways: Hwy 401, Hwy 3 and throughout Windsor and surrounding areas, including LaSalle, Harrow, Kingsville and Essex County south of Hwy 401.

Participating soldiers will not be carrying weapons of any kind. They will remain within the area of their vehicles except for any required maintenance and resupply.

The training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Cavalry operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within the local areas.