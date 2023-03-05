Budget Approved In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday March 5th, 2023, 12:17pm
Leamington Council has approved the proposed 2023 municipal.
The approved budget equates to an $82.63 annual tax levy increase ($6.89 per month) on an urban home assessed at $190,000, or $43.49 per $100,000 of assessment.
The budget includes an investment of $43.1 million in capital projects and $55.5 million through the operating budget.
“Despite the challenges the Municipality is facing from record-high inflationary pressures, Leamington Council has approved a fiscally responsible budget that aligns with our strategic priorities, maintains service levels and enhances the quality of life of our residents,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald.
Some major 2023 capital projects include:
- Construction of the Southwest Leamington Storm Water Management Pond
- Wigle/Orange/Setterington/Mill Watermain Replacement
- Continued investment in drainage works
- Improvements and upgrades at the Pollution Control Centre
- Road resurfacing projects
- Oak Street sewer relining
- Rick Atkin Park and Mersea Park renewals
- Southwest Leamington Street E Sewer Outlet
