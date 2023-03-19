ClearNow
House Explosion On Aspen Lane

Sunday March 19th, 2023, 6:57am

Fires
0
0
0

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house explosion in the 10000 block of Aspen Lane.

Fire and police were called to the scene around 4:00am and began to fight the fire in a defensive mode.

Union Gas is on the scene, and the Office of the Fire Marshall will be sending an investigator.

The area has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. If you live nearby and smell natural gas, you are asked to evacuate your home and call 911.

