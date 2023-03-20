Bell Expands Pure Fibre Internet Access To Essex Centre And Harrow

Bell is expanding its Pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in Essex Centre and Harrow. The expansion program will bring all-fibre broadband access to approximately 3,000 additional locations in Essex Centre and Harrow by 2024.

Fully funded by Bell, this broadband expansion program will provide fast and high-capacity 100% fibre connections with Internet download and upload speeds of up to 3 Gbps and access to leading Bell services such as Fibe TV.

“We are thrilled to have high-speed Internet available to over 3,000 additional households and businesses in Essex Centre and Harrow. These days, fast and reliable Internet is critical to keep our residents connected and informed. This is a wonderful service upgrade, and we are grateful for Bell’s significant investment in our community,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.