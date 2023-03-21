Another Round of Tree Branch Collection Planned
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday March 21st, 2023, 6:06pm
Windsor City Council has approved another round of large tree branch collection to help those affected by the February ice storm.
Residents who have large downed tree branches needing to be chipped for removal are asked to contact 311 if they have not already done so. Those who requested service in the first opportunity do not need to call again as chipping crews continue to make the rounds.
New requests for service will be accepted by 311 from now through the end of day Monday, March 27th, 2023. The second round of chipping will begin Tuesday, March 28th, and is expected to take 7 to 10 days to complete.
The city offers a few reminders:
- The large limb service is by appointment only; please call 311 prior to 4:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, if you have not already contacted 311. Alternatively, enter requests online or using the mobile app.
- Only large branches that are 3 inches/7.6 centimetres in diameter or more will be collected and chipped by Forestry.
- Branches should be properly organized and lined up to facilitate easy pickup by the crew (not scattered around a front lawn) and left as close as possible to the city right of way without impeding pedestrians.
