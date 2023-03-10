10-15cm Of Snow Expected Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of Friday’s expected snow storm.

They say snow will progress eastward Friday morning and will impact the morning commute over southwestern Ontario. The snow should begin to taper over extreme southwestern Ontario by early Friday evening, then end from west to east Friday night.

The evening commute is also likely to be affected.

They say given some remaining uncertainty in the track of the system, some adjustments to forecast snow amounts may be required as the event draws nearer.

Hazards:

Snow. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm possible.

Visibility may be reduced at times in snow.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.