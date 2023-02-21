NEWS >
Winter Storm Watch Issued

Tuesday February 21st, 2023, 7:40am

City News
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch.

A Colorado low will bring the potential for a prolonged freezing rain event across portions of southwestern Ontario.

Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain late Wednesday.

There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur.

