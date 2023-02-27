Windsor’s Market Square Food Market Closing After 25 Years

Windsor’s Market Square’s food market will be closing after 25 years, the owners announced Monday.

“After 25 years of offering the community a live vendor market experience, this past week, [we] met with the existing six market vendors to inform them that the first floor’s market area will close at the end of March 2023,” a statement from the owners said.

The existing market vendors have been renting their areas month-to-month from the owners of Market Square. The owners say The Harvest Table Restaurant at the front of the Market Square complex will remain open.

In December 1995, the owners purchased the vacant former Wyeth pharmaceutical manufacturing plant and office tower at the corner of Ottawa Street and Walker Road. The market, which opened in 1997, was the only live market experience in Windsor with multiple vendors, according to the owners.

When the downtown Windsor city market closed, a majority of vendors moved to Market Square. There were over 50 vendors open at the site in 1997, and the first few years of the market saw over 30,000 shoppers weekly. The second floor opened as a weekend trade centre in 1998, with non-food vendors.

In the mid 2010’s, owner Pierre Poirier converted the office tower to apartments.