Windsor Tim Hortons Now Serving Pizza

Windsor Tim Hortons is now serving Flatbread Pizza.

“Our Flatbread Pizzas are a completely new Tim Hortons lunch and dinner experience that we’re excited to be testing with our guests,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

Each Flatbread Pizza is prepared fresh to order and available in three varieties: Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni and Simply Cheese.

A Tim Hortons representative says that the Flatbread Pizza will be available across all Tim Hortons restaurants in the City of Windsor, except for a few non-traditional restaurant formats like one in gas stations.