Windsor Resident Wins $100,000 With Instant Bingo Doubler

Thanh Mai of Windsor won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler (Game #2288).

Mai , a 54-year-old mother, said she is a regular Instant Bingo Player and was surprised to discover she won. “I purchase these tickets often, so I was happy to see I won this much!” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

She said this win feels extra special because she purchased this ticket on Christmas Day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.