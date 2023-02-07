Windsor Resident Wins $100,000

Mansoor Mansoor of Windsor won a $100,000 top prize with instant crossword tripler (game #2297).

Mansoor, a 55-year-old father of three, says he has been playing the lottery for five years. “I always play instant bingo and crossword,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his cheque.

“I purchased the ticket in a bit of a hurry, so I decided to scratch the bar code to check it quickly. I saw the $100,000 prize amount come up and I felt great. I was so happy and shocked,” Mansoor said. “The first person I told is my wife – she was very happy for me!”

He has no plans for his winnings yet. “I will think about it,” Mansoor said. “This win feels very good.”.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.