What’s Closed Or Cancelled In Windsor & Essex County Due To The Ice Storm

Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 3:02pm

Local News
Photo by windsoriteDOTca photographer Anna Millerman

Freezing rain and ice build-up has caused many cancellations and closures for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023:

  • All school buses are cancelled, but the following school board’s schools are still open::
    • GECDSB
    • WECDSB
    • CS Viamonde
    • CSC Providence
  • St. Clair College: in-person classes at the Windsor and Chatham campuses will be cancelled as of 1:00pm.
  • University of Windsor:
    • All classes cancelled as of 3:00pm
    • Campus remains open.
    • Leddy Library will close at 4:30 PM.
    • CAW Student Centre will be closed at 5 PM.
    • The Toldo Lancer Centre (TLC) and Forge Fitness Centre will close at 7 PM.
    • The Lancer Women’s Basketball game will continue as scheduled tonight at 7 PM.
  • Tonight’s LaSalle Vipers game has been postponed.

Know of a closure or work for somewhere that’s closed or cancelled? Let us know with a tip to [email protected].

