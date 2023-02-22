What’s Closed Or Cancelled In Windsor & Essex County Due To The Ice Storm
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday February 22nd, 2023, 3:02pm
Freezing rain and ice build-up has caused many cancellations and closures for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023:
- All school buses are cancelled, but the following school board’s schools are still open::
- GECDSB
- WECDSB
- CS Viamonde
- CSC Providence
- St. Clair College: in-person classes at the Windsor and Chatham campuses will be cancelled as of 1:00pm.
- University of Windsor:
- All classes cancelled as of 3:00pm
- Campus remains open.
- Leddy Library will close at 4:30 PM.
- CAW Student Centre will be closed at 5 PM.
- The Toldo Lancer Centre (TLC) and Forge Fitness Centre will close at 7 PM.
- The Lancer Women’s Basketball game will continue as scheduled tonight at 7 PM.
- Tonight’s LaSalle Vipers game has been postponed.
Know of a closure or work for somewhere that’s closed or cancelled? Let us know with a tip to [email protected].
