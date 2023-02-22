What’s Closed Or Cancelled In Windsor & Essex County Due To The Ice Storm

Freezing rain and ice build-up has caused many cancellations and closures for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023:

All school buses are cancelled, but the following school board’s schools are still open:: GECDSB WECDSB CS Viamonde CSC Providence

St. Clair College: i n-person classes at the Windsor and Chatham campuses will be cancelled as of 1:00pm.



University of Windsor: All classes cancelled as of 3:00pm Campus remains open. Leddy Library will close at 4:30 PM. CAW Student Centre will be closed at 5 PM. The Toldo Lancer Centre (TLC) and Forge Fitness Centre will close at 7 PM. The Lancer Women’s Basketball game will continue as scheduled tonight at 7 PM.

Tonight’s LaSalle Vipers game has been postponed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Know of a closure or work for somewhere that’s closed or cancelled? Let us know with a tip to [email protected].