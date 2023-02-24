Walk Off The Earth Show Now All Ages At The Colosseum
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday February 24th, 2023, 9:00am
Caesars Windsor has opened the Walk off the Earth show, with special guest Harm & Ease, to all ages, May 12th at 8:00pm.
Walk off the Earth is an unconventional, multi-talented musical phenomenon celebrated for innovative covers and catchy originals. The group went viral over 11 years ago thanks to the brilliant five-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know.” The video garnered 19 million views in its first week online and has since amassed 190 million views.
Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.
