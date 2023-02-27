UWindsor Lancers Suspend Online Ticket System After Attempted Security Breach

The Department of Athletics has turned off all online ticket sales after they were made aware of an attempted security breach on AudienceView Campus.

AudienceView Campus is a third-party vendor contracted by universities and colleges to process online ticket sales for events.

As a result, the Lancers will not be able to sell any tickets in advance of upcoming playoff games online. Until further notice, the only ticket purchase method for home playoff games will be in person at the gate, starting one hour before the event. Cash, credit, and debit will all be accepted as forms of payment.

Officials say that they are working closely with AudienceView Campus as they resolve the issue.

Should any patrons be impacted, they will hear from AudienceView Campus directly. Any questions and concerns can be directed to [email protected]