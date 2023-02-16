Unifor Members At The Windsor Salt Mine To Strike At Midnight

Workers at Windsor Salt are set to strike at midnight.

Unifor Locals 1959 and 240 say concessionary demands for contracting out work are among the issues that will force them onto the picket line.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“When the employer comes with concessions and schemes to bust the union, Unifor members are going to fight back every time,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. “Workers at Windsor Salt have the full backing of our union.”

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021, a U.S.-based private holding firm.

Unifor says that negotiations are stalled as the company’s representatives refuse to discuss any monetary items without agreements from the union to allow widespread contracting out of union jobs.

“Their intent is clear: the company wants to weaken the union and populate the mine with more insecure and generally lower-paying jobs,” said Bill Wark, President of Local 1959. “We can have good faith discussions on wage increases, but we will not allow the company to weaken union protections in the workplace. It’s a non-starter.”

Unifor represents workers across three units at the mine. Local 240 represents the office workers, and Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields. Nearly 250 unionized workers will be on strike.