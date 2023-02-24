There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 24th To 26th
Friday February 24th, 2023, 12:00pm
Friday
24
February
Mom Prom
ROCK STAR PLATINUM
Saturday
25
February
Simply Queen
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
25
February
Art For Parks
AMA Sportsman Club
Saturday
25
February
ECCCA Chinese Spring Festival Gala
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Sunday
26
February
Windsor Express vs. Flint United
WFCU Centre
Sunday
26
February
Cabin Fever Vendors Market
Tecumseh Legion # 261
Sunday
26
February
Makenzie Hall New Orleans Street Beat ’23
Mackenzie Hall
Sunday
26
February
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu LaSalle
Sunday
26
February
Pasta Dinner Fundraiser – In Support Of Childcan
The Legion Branch #594
Sunday
26
February
The Shoe Project Presents: Taking New Steps (Windsor)
Capital Theatre
Sunday
26
February
Rose City Riot Parasports Fundraiser
WFCU Centre
Sunday
26
February
Omoluabi Black History Month Celebration
WFCU Centre Banquet Hall
