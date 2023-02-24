Mostly CloudyNow
-3 °C
26 °F
Chance Of FlurriesFri
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
3 °C
37 °F		SunnySun
4 °C
39 °F

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: February 24th To 26th

Friday February 24th, 2023, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0
0

Friday
24
February

Mom Prom

ROCK STAR PLATINUM
Saturday
25
February

Simply Queen

Olde Walkerville Theatre
Saturday
25
February

Art For Parks

AMA Sportsman Club
Saturday
25
February

ECCCA Chinese Spring Festival Gala

Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Sunday
26
February

Windsor Express vs. Flint United

WFCU Centre
Sunday
26
February

Cabin Fever Vendors Market

Tecumseh Legion # 261
Sunday
26
February

Makenzie Hall New Orleans Street Beat ’23

Mackenzie Hall
Sunday
26
February

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu LaSalle
Sunday
26
February

Pasta Dinner Fundraiser – In Support Of Childcan

The Legion Branch #594
Sunday
26
February

The Shoe Project Presents: Taking New Steps (Windsor)

Capital Theatre
Sunday
26
February

Rose City Riot Parasports Fundraiser

WFCU Centre
Sunday
26
February

Omoluabi Black History Month Celebration

WFCU Centre Banquet Hall

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message