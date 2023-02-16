Tecumseh Completes Installation Of Three EV Charging Stations

The Town of Tecumseh has completed the installation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at three locations across the town, with more coming in 2023.

“As more electric vehicles continue to pop up, we want to ensure both residents and visitors have a place to charge their EVs,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “We hope this is just the beginning of bringing sustainable options to Tecumseh.”

The EV charging stations will be free to use, and this will be re-assessed over time as the Town monitors use. The chargers will be visible to EV users via the FLO EV app, which shows users where to charge their vehicles while out in the community.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

They are located at:

• Tecumseh Town Hall (OPP Station)

• McAuliffe Park – 2391 St.Alphonse Street

• Lakewood Park – 13451 Riverside Drive

The EV chargers are part of Essex Powerlines’ “Charge Up Windsor-Essex” EV charger and infrastructure funding program. The charging stations are equipped with standard level 2 charging ports, which are ideal for a quick ‘opportunity’ top-up. It takes around 6 to 14 hours to fully charge a battery and is compatible with any EV car from any brand.

“Essex Powerlines is proud to support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in the region,” said Eric Freeze, Project Coordinator. “Increasing the accessibility of chargers is a crucial element in strengthening the adoption of EVs and reducing GHG emissions within the transportation sector. We’re proud to be paving the path towards a net-zero future.”