Suspect Wanted In Connection To Stabbing

Thursday February 9th, 2023, 6:23pm

City News
Windsor Police are looking for a 38-year-old suspect after a stabbing near downtown.

Police say that just before noon on February 9th, 2023, officers responded to an assault call in the 700 block of Brant Street.

They say a 51-year-old male victim was stabbed in a targeted incident. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as David Nelson. Nelson is a white male, approximately 5’7” and 180lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone who lives in the immediate area of the incident to check their security cameras or dashcams for evidence related to the case.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

