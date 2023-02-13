Stellantis Announces Leadership Change In Canada Operations

Stellantis North America today announced that Jason Stoicevich will be leading the Canadian operations, reporting to Mark Stewart, North America COO, effective immediately.

Stoicevich first joined Stellantis in 2002 and has held a series of positions with increasing responsibility, including Vice President – FIAT brand. He rejoined the company in 2018 as Director of the California Business Centre after three years in a related automotive role. In 2022, he was appointed Director of the Southwest (Dallas) Business Centre. He has a deep understanding of the automotive industry with a strong background in brand, sales, marketing, dealer network and service.

“Jason is joining the Canadian team at a pivotal moment in our history,” said Stewart. “I believe his combination of work experience and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset as we prepare for an electric future.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

David Buckingham, current lead for operations in Canada, has announced his intention to retire at the end of May after 35 years.