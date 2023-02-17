St. Clair College To Host High School Rocket League Provincial Championship

St. Clair College has been selected to host the Ontario Federation of School Esports Associations (OFSEA) Provincial Rocket League High School Championship on May 13th.

The championship finals will be held in St. Clair Esports Nexus, home of the Saints Varsity Esports teams. The Nexus includes 72 gaming PCs, 3 VR spaces, 8 Console gaming stations featuring PS5, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in addition to the HyperX Competition Stage where tournament games will be played and viewed by the live audience.

More than 400 students across 72 schools participated in OFSEA events last year with representation from 33 school districts, including public, Catholic, French, and private boards.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Registration for the Spring season opens February 21st and closes March 15th. The season runs from March 22nd to April 26th and will culminate with the in-person finals at St. Clair College in May.

For more information about the provincial High School Rocket League Championships, visit www.ofsea.org.