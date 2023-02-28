Mostly CloudyNow
SIU Investigating Death Of Man In Kingsville

Tuesday February 28th, 2023, 5:33pm

Kingsville
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Kingsville Tuesdays morning.

According to officials, at approximately 9:30am, the Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a man in distress. Officers pinged the man’s cell phone and located his vehicle in the area of Cedar Island Beach. As the officer’s vehicle approached, the man drove into the water.

Officers attempted to rescue the man, but the man is presumed deceased, and recovery efforts are underway.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

