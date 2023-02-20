Road 2 East Work Resumes This Week

The ongoing watermain installation project on Road 2 East in Kingsvilel resumes on February 22nd.

Work will initially begin at the intersection of Road 2 and Division Street. North/southbound traffic will be permitted at this intersection, but there will be some restrictions to east/west traffic. OPP will assist with traffic operations, and a detour route will be in place.

Drivers should avoid this intersection if possible. They anticipate this work will last three days.

Following completion of the above, watermain installation will resume on Road 2 East starting in the vicinity of Kratz Sideroad and heading west. Road 2 East from Division Street to Kratz Sideroad will be closed during this time, with access only permitted to property owners. Closures will remain in place until early summer.

All timelines above are subject to weather.